Khalapur landslide: Many still missing, rescue operations called off, say reports

    Rescue operations in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district have reportedly been terminated. The devastating landslide, which occurred on July 19 at 11:35 pm, has claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals, while around 60 people are still unaccounted for.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Rescue operations have reportedly been called off in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district where at least 27 people have lost their lives and around 60 are still missing in the aftermath of a landslide that was reported at 11:35 pm on July 19. Among the deceased whose bodies have been recovered include children aged between six months and four years. A 70-year-old woman is also on the list of deceased whose bodies have been retrieved by the rescue agencies.

    "As per the decision taken by the District Administration and senior officials, and in line with the briefing from Guardian Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations have been officially concluded," confirmed the officials. State Minister Uday Samant disclosed that a total of 228 individuals were affected by this tragic event.

    Addressing the rehabilitation efforts, the City and Industrial Development Corporation will provide houses to those affected, the minister announced, adding that to prevent similar tragedies in the future, plans are underway to rehabilitate five villages, and a comprehensive survey of 20 villages will be conducted.

    "We are committed to ensuring that landslide-affected individuals receive sturdy homes within a year. Furthermore, in light of the 22 children left orphaned by this calamity, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation will extend its care and support to all these children," he emphasized. 

    According to reports, a total of 1,175 men from rescue agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, Target Disaster Response Force and other organisations, were involved in the search and rescue operation at Irshalwadi, a hilly tribal village in Khalapur tehsil.  Heavy rains had been impacting the rescue operations. In the last 24 hours, the area has received 83 mm of rain.

    On Saturday, authorities informed that 124 people had been identified alive. Of those identified, 73 villagers have been shifted to a shelter camp nearby while four are undergoing treatment. According to estimates, the population of the village is estimated to be 228. 

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
