Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Keraleeyam: State govt has no record of amount collected through sponsorship, reveals RTI

    There has been severe criticism against the Kerala government for their failure to publish the cost estimate of 'Keraleeyam' which was held from November 1 to 7 to showcase the achievements and cultural heritage to the world. 

    Keraleeyam: State govt has no record of amount collected through sponsorship, reveals RTI anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Keraleeyam, the 7-day long event that was organised in November as part of Kerala Day by the LDF-led Pinarayi government was severely criticised by the Opposition for its extravagant expenses amid the financial crisis in the state. Now, an RTI report stated that the government's claim that it collected the highest amount through sponsorship, does not have details of the amount collected by the GST department.

    The Public Relations Department (PRD) and the General Administration Department were the only agencies to offer comprehensive responses to requests for information on sponsorship-related expenses and funding made possible under the Right To Information (RTI) Act. Citing a lack of availability, all other departments declined to give the data.

    The GST department did not respond to any query including the name of the sponsors and the details of the amount received. There was a big political controversy when the GST department was appointed to collect the operating expenses of Kerala.

    This is followed by the strange response of the GST department to the questions given under the Right to Information Act about Keralayam sponsorship. According to the Right to Information Act, 12 questions were asked, including how much was spent on Keraleeyam, how many sponsors were there, and how much money was received, but the department did not answer any of them.

    It has been revealed that among the sponsors are individuals who are being sued for tax cheating. The accusation that the government has concealed a significant irregularity under the pretence of Keraleeyam has intensified with the appointment of GST personnel for the collection. Both the GST collection and the entirety of the sponsorship data are still unknown.

    The response to the Request for Information (RTI) on "sponsorship" disclosed that no department maintains any documentation on the entire cost of the event, despite the bold assertions of multiple ministers that the government had not incurred any significant financial liability in organising the event and that many of the programmes were sponsored.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why are Tamil Nadu transport unions on indefinite strike ahead of Pongal?

    Explained: Why are Tamil Nadu transport unions on indefinite strike ahead of Pongal?

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Kerala Governor to inaugurate Karunyam project in Idukki amid CPM-LDF hartal rkn

    Kerala Governor to inaugurate Karunyam project in Idukki amid CPM-LDF hartal

    Kerala: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested for protest in Secretariat anr

    Kerala: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested for protest in Secretariat

    Recent Stories

    KGF star Yash meets families of 3 fans who died of electrocution while putting up banner-WATCH RBA

    KGF star Yash meets families of 3 fans who died of electrocution while putting up banner-WATCH

    Explained Why are Tamil Nadu transport unions on indefinite strike ahead of Pongal?

    Explained: Why are Tamil Nadu transport unions on indefinite strike ahead of Pongal?

    Makar Sankranti 2024: Why do we fly kites on this day? anr

    Makar Sankranti 2024: Why do we fly kites on this day?

    cricket Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy osf

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO] ATG

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO]

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon