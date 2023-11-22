Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert in Pathanamthitta district

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continue to batter Kerala under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (Nov 22). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Pathanamthitta as the district has been witnessing intense rainfall over the last few hours. A rainfall of 117.4 mm was recorded in Kunnamthana in three hours. The continuous rainfall has led to flooding in several parts of the district.

    Also, Thiruvananthapuram has been placed under an orange alert. In the wake of the orange alert, the district administration has decided to close Ponmudi Eco Tourism Centre and will not open until further notice. Mining activities and travelling in the coastal and hilly areas have also been banned in the district.

    IMD release said that a cyclonic circulation lies over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala. It extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around November 25.

    “Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 26th November. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around 27th November,” the release noted.

    Likewise, it is expected to rain in several parts of the state between November 25 and November 28.

    Yellow alert:

    November 23: Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad

    November 24: Ernakulam

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
