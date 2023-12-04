Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram grabs spot in 24 'out-of-the-box' tech advancing cities

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, has grabbed a spot in the 24 'out-of-the-box' cities worldwide, leading in future business and software development. The list is included in a report prepared by research firm BCI Global.

Around 24 cities were selected from three regions: Americas (US, Canada, Central and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific, including India and China). Notably, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata are the only Indian cities to be featured in this prestigious global list. The study, led by Josefien Glaudemans, a partner at BCI Global in the Netherlands, highlights the city's technological growth and its positioning for future business development.

The list of technologically growing cities, compiled by research firm BCI Global, includes cities with established or under-developed infrastructure, such as international airports, digital hubs, and highways.

According to the report, BCI Global chose Thiruvananthapuram because of its population of 1.7 million, good climate, relatively good quality of life, and low cost. Kolkata was chosen due to less job market competition and English-speaking skills compared to other popular Indian cities. Multinational companies are currently looking for opportunities in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi were recently featured on the list of 26 emerging startup hubs in the country. According to a survey report published by NASSCOMM in collaboration with Deloitte, the two cities have become ideal locations for future IT development due to quality human resources and infrastructure.

