Kerala: Third ship Zhen Hua 24 docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

Thiruvananthapuram: The third ship, Zhen Hua 24 from China reached Vizhinjam International Seaport. The ship that reached the coastal areas on Monday, approached the wharf at 12 pm in the afternoon with the permission of the authorities.

The ship reached the port without any interruptions, unlike the first two ships. Zhen Hua 15 faced a delay attributed to the landing of technicians at the wharf, while another ship had to wait offshore for three days before being able to enter the port. Meanwhile, Zhen Hua 24 was cleared to enter the port within hours after reaching the outer sea. The three tugs were bought under the security of Coastal police in four boats. The officials stated that the cranes would start unloading today if the weather is favorable.

Meanwhile, the second ship named Zhen Hua 29 docked at Vizhinjam seaport on November 10. The birthing of Zhen Hua 29 was delayed due to delay in getting immigration clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. About six more ships with cranes will arrive before February. Each vessel requires a separate permit.

Zhen Hua 15, the first cargo ship carrying three cranes, successfully unloaded its cargo despite facing significant challenges. Over the past few days, two rail-mounted gantry cranes were successfully offloaded, followed by the final and most substantial crane, the Super Post Pana Max, weighing over 1100 tons.

The process of unloading the cranes at the port was delayed due to rough seas and legal hurdles for Chinese workers to get visas to land in India. All three cranes could be unloaded in three days after the obstacles were cleared.