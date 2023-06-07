Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SFI leader 'mark list' controversy: 'Did not register for the exam', PM Arsho denies allegations

    SFI State Secretary PM Arsho claimed on Facebook that the attack was personal and that he had not paid the price or shown up for the examination. He claimed that the party was the focus of the attack.

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Kochi: In response to claims regarding the "mark list controversy," SFI state secretary PM Arsho has once more provided an explanation. Arsho claimed on Facebook that the attack was personal and that he had not paid the price or shown up for the examination. He claimed that the party was the focus of the attack.

    "I was attending an SFI camp in Edamalakudy when the news about the mark list of my third-semester exams broke. Only on my return trip did I learn about the news, by which time it had reached every possible place," he wrote.

    He said, "I received admission to the Maharaja's College archaeology department in the 2020 batch. I did not take the tests for the third semester. I was not in Ernakulam, where the exam centre was located, during the time that the exams were taking place. I missed all five of my subjects in this semester. "

    After the examination on October 26, 2022, the results were released by the afternoon at 1.42 pm, and it was made obvious that he did not take the exam, Arsho claimed.

    He further claimed that the mark list that had been doing the rounds since the other day was relevant to the regular test of students from the 2021 batch. "I shouldn't be taking that regular exam, not for me. I did not sign up for the exam or pay the fee," he wrote.

    The examination department, meanwhile, denied Arsho's claims that there were errors in the results. The results will be made public if a student pays the cost and registers for the tests, they added.
     

