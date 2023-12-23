Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Ripper Jayan unveils 'Pulari Viriyum Munpe' at Ernakulam Press Club; check details

    The book "Pulari Viriyum Munpe," written by Ripper Jayanandhan released at the Ernakulam Press Club on December 23. Jayanandan wrote the book while he was in jail after serving sentences in five murder cases.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    The book "Pulari Viriyum Munpe," written by Ripper Jayanandhan, was released on Saturday (December 23) at the Ernakulam Press Club. Notably, this development comes on the heels of a unique ruling by the Kerala High Court granting a two-day escort parole to Jayanandhan, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence in a high-security prison.

    In an unusual turn of events, Justice PV Kunjikrishnan highlighted the exceptional nature of this case, underscoring Jayanandhan's remarkable achievement in authoring a book despite his educational background—having only completed the ninth standard—during his 17-year incarceration.

    The book ceremony was held at Kochi at 10:30 am. Palakkad Valayur Logos Publications is the publisher of Jayanandan's book. The parole for Jayanandan was granted by Justice P.V. Kunjikrishnan. Jayanandan, who has spent the last 17 years in incarceration, is currently held in a high-security jail in Viyur. Notably, the High Court had previously granted parole to Jayanandan in March, allowing him to attend his daughter's wedding. This parole marked his first temporary release in 17 years of imprisonment.

    Jayanandan wrote the book while he was in jail after serving sentences in five murder cases. His wife Indira, through her lawyer daughter Keerthi, approached the High Court with the demand for parole. The parole has been granted on December 22 and 23 from 9 am to 5 pm. 

    The Supreme Court decided to commute Jayanandan's death sentence to life imprisonment in the murder case of a woman named Devaki in Puthanvelikara. Ripper Jayanandan, a notorious criminal, was arrested in Ernakulam Ponekara, 17 years after the incident involving the beheading of an elderly woman and her brother-in-law. The breakthrough in the case came when Jayanandan revealed details of the crime to a fellow inmate.

    In 2004, a 74-year-old woman and her brother were beheaded in Ponekara, Ernakulam, and 44 sovereigns of gold were stolen. Although Jayanandan had been previously questioned in connection with the case, there was insufficient evidence to implicate him at that time. However, Jayanandan confessed to the crime while in jail, serving time for another murder conviction. The jail officials informed the Crime Branch, and subsequent interrogations in the jail confirmed Jayanandan as the accused in the case.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
