    Kerala police driver commits suicide citing withholding of salary increment; probe begins

    A police driver of the Kalamassery AR camp Jobi Das committed suicide citing that his salary increment was withheld and was under severe mental stress. In a suicide note, he mentioned the names of two police officers responsible for his death.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Kochi: A Kerala police driver committed suicide on Wednesday (Oct 4) at his residence in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. The deceased Jobi Das (48), attached to the Armed Reserve Police Camp, was found hanging and a suicide note was also recovered. Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar said that the case will be investigated and ASP K Biju Mon has been assigned to probe the case. The SP said that appropriate action would be taken after receiving the investigation report. Jobi was a driver at Kalamassery AR camp. 

    The DySP who arrived at the scene found a suicide note that listed the names of two police officers. According to reports, the suicide note stated that extreme mental anguish was the cause of the death. Jobi added that Ashraf and Gopi, two police officers, were the ones who pushed him to make the biggest decision in his life. The main allegation in the note is that the salary increment was deliberately withheld. 

    Jobi said in his suicide note that the two police officers had been causing him mental stress for some time. They interfered, holding back about sixteen increments.

    "They should not come to see my body. There is an increment for those who commit corruption and commit robbery," the suicide note read. The note said that increment was being withheld and his life is being ended as he has done nothing wrong.

    Thodupuzha DySP informed that a case of unnatural death has been registered in the death of Jobi Das. The DySP said that whether the cause of suicide was mental stress would be ascertained only after investigation.

