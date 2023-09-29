Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall expected today; Yellow alert in 10 districts

10:15 AM: Former Vadakara MLA MK Premnath dies

Former Vadakara MLA and Loktantrik Janata Dal(LJD) state vice president MK Premnath passed away. He was 74 years old. He passed away this morning at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He represented Vadakara constituency in the Legislative Assembly during 2006-2011. He also worked as the President of Vadakara Rural Bank.

10:00 AM: MK Kannan meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan before meeting ED

CPM State Committee Member and Thrissur District Cooperative Bank President MK Kannan met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today (Sep 29). The meeting was before he was going to appear before the ED in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case. This is the second time that ED Kannan is being questioned.

9:35 AM: Departmental inquiry ordered against ASI's in Vandana Das murder case

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R Nishanthini has initiated a departmental inquiry against two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), namely Baby Mohan and Manilal. This action comes in response to allegations that the two policemen fled for their own safety during an attack by the accused.

9:10 AM: 3 persons arrested with 100 g MDMA in Kozhikode

Three people were arrested with 100 grammes of MDMA from Kozhikode on Friday (Sep 29). Prajosh P (44), Abhilash K (26), and Bineesh P (29), natives of Kolathara, were arrested by Kozhikode Anti-Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner TP Jacob and Inspector KA Bose.

8.43 AM: Kochi Water Metro boat to reach capital on November 1 as part of Keraleeyam celebration

The Thiruvananthapuram residents will have the opportunity to experience the Kochi Water Metro as the boat will arrive in the capital on November 1 for seven days. This is part of the Keraleeyam celebration marking Kerala day on November 1 to celebrate the achievements of the state. The Kochi Water Metro is being brought to Thiruvananthapuram as a part of the water conservation camp which is presented as the main theme of Kerala. The public will also be given an opportunity to board the water metro. The same boat used in the Kochi Water Metro service will be brought here.

8:30 AM: PG doctors strike in Kerala today

The postgraduate (PG) doctors in the state have initiated a 24-hour signal strike today( Sep 29). So, PG doctors will not be accessible for routine services, and outpatient services will be entirely boycotted. However, they will remain available for emergency cases, ICU, and labour room departments.

The strike is alleging that the government has failed to deliver on its promises, particularly in relation to issues such as stipend increases and job security. This strike represents a concerted effort by PG doctors to draw attention to their concerns and to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

8.00 AM: High Court staffer fatally shoots brother with air gun over verbal spat; arrested

An employee of the Kerala High Court shot the elder brother late on Thursday night in Edayapuram, Aluva. The deceased has been identified as Paulson. Thomas is being interrogated after being arrested by police. The incident happened around 11 pm on Thursday. Thomas parked his bike in front of the house in the morning, which was later vandalised by Paulson. Thomas had lodged a police complaint over the same. However, according to reports, a verbal altercation led to the killing.

7.52 AM: Heavy rainfall expected today; Yellow alert in 10 districts

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is expected in the state today. A yellow alert has been sounded in 10 districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. There is a ban on fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts today and tomorrow. The cyclonic circulation will turn into a low pressure over Myanmar and the East Bay of Bengal in the next few hours.