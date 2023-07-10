Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala High Court slams police for seizure of mobile phone of Marunadan Malayali journalist

    Kerala News LIVE: In connection with a derogatory report concerning Kunnathunad Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) PV Sreenijin, the police raided the Marunadan Malayali office in Kochi on Monday (July 3). The police seized the employees' laptops, computers, and mobile phones. 

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    1.27 PM: Kerala High Court slams police for seizure of mobile phone of Marunadan Malayali journalist

    The Kerala High Court slammed the action of police who seized the mobile phone of journalist G Visakh as part of an attempt to nab the Chief editor of Marunadan Malayali news Shajan Skariah. The court asked the police how can the mobile phone be seized from a non-accused person and especially a journalist. The court directed the police to hand over the mobile phone immediately.

    11.52 AM: Woman hacked to death by daughter-in-law in Muvattupuzha; arrested

    In Ernakulam's Muvattupuzha, a 55-year-old woman fatally hacked her mother-in-law. The deceased has been identified as Ammini (85), the late Pathari's wife from Laksham Veedu Colony in nearby Amballoor Temple. The accused Pankajam went to her brother's house nearby after the murder and informed him about the incident. The police have taken Pankajam into custody.

    11.01 AM: 53-year-old dies due to Dengue in Thrissur

    A 53-year-old woman succumbed to Dengue on Monday in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Ammalukutty (53), a native of Desamangalam. She was admitted to the Medical College on July 6 and was in critical condition when brought to the hospital. 

    9.03 AM: Holiday for educational institutions in 3 Taluks of various districts

    The District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk today (July 10). It will be a holiday for educational institutions and schools running relief camps in Kottayam taluk. District Collector V Vigneshwari has declared a holiday on Monday (July 10, 2023) for educational institutions including professional colleges and Anganwadi in Kottayam taluk and schools running relief camps in Changanassery and Vaikom taluks. However, the pre-scheduled public examination will not be postponed. A holiday is announced for schools running relief camps in Pathanamthitta district. There will be no change in university exams and general exams. 2637 people are currently living in 63 camps in Pathanamthitta district. 45 of these camps are in Thiruvalla.

    8.41 AM: 45 hours down, efforts continue to rescue construction worker trapped inside well

    An emergency rescue effort is underway to rescue a worker who got stuck inside a well in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. While attempting to erect rings within the 90-foot-deep well, Maharajan (55), a resident of Venganoor, fell into it. The incident took place around 9.30 am on Saturday (July 8).

    8.29 AM:  Fishing boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi; 1 dead, 3 missing

    A fishing boat capsized at Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (June 10). In the mishap, one fisherman lost his life and three others in the boat are missing. The deceased has been identified as Puthukurichi resident Kunhumon. A search operation is underway for the missing fishermen.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
