Kerala: New KSRTC connection bus started for Vande Bharat passengers in Tirur

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Malappuram: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start a connection bus service from Tirur to Malappuram for those arriving by Vande Bharat train. The bus will reach Malappuram via Vailathur and Kottakkal

    The KSRTC has announced that the new service will start from Malappuram from Tuesday (Oct 3). The bus will run the service as per Vande Bharat schedule. This new service is useful for those who need to reach Tirur from Malappuram to take Vande Bharat train.

    Timings of KSRTC Bus services:

    7.00 PM Manjeri-Tirur

    7.00 PM - Manjeri
    7.30 PM - Malappuram
    8.00 PM - Kottakkal
    8.40 PM - Tirur

    Return service:

    9.00 PM Tirur - Malappuram

    9.00 PM - Tirur
    9.30 PM - Kottakkal
    10.00 PM - Malappuram

    For more information related to KSRTC

    Malappuram : 0483-2734950/2736240
    KSRTC, Control Room 
    Mobile - 9447071021
    Landline - 0471-2463799
    18005994011 Toll Free Number,
    Social Media Cell, KSRTC- 
    Whatsapp - +919497722205.

     According to the official schedule made available on September 22, train number 20631, which departs Kasaragod for Thiruvananthapuram at 7 am, would arrive at Tirur at 9.22 am. At 8.52 p.m., train number 20632 from Thiruvananthapuram will arrive at Tirur. The first Vande Bharat Express does not halt at Tirur station.
     

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
