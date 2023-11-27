Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Mother sentenced to 40 years in jail for letting lover sexually assault her minor daughter

    A mother has been sentenced to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for permitting her lover to sexually assault her 7-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A mother has been sentenced to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for permitting her lover to sexually assault her 7-year-old in Thiruvananthapuram. The Thiruvananthapuram fast-track special court judge, R. Rekha sentenced the order and stated that she would be jailed for the next 6 months if the fine was not paid.

    The incident took place between March 2028 to September 2019. The accused who left her husband, was living with her lover, Sishupalan. Her lover brutally tortured the child several times. The child's private parts were injured during the assault. The child used to inform the accused of the incident; however, she replied that there was nothing wrong.

    Sisupalan also raped the child's stepsister when she came home. The elder child's father was the woman's mentally ill husband and the second child's father was another man. The incident came to light when the elder sister fled the house and informed the incident to her grandparents. Meanwhile, the accused left Sisupalan and started living with someone else. He also tortured the child with their help. The trial in this case has also started. The grandmother disclosed the incident and shifted the children to a children's home. 

    The children revealed crucial information during counseling, leading to a trial against the mother. The first accused, Sishupalan, tragically committed suicide during the proceedings, narrowing the focus to the mother. The children are now residing in a children's home. Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan and Adv. RY Akhilesh represented the prosecution, while Pallikal police inspectors Anil Kumar and Sreejith conducted the investigation. 22 witnesses and 33 documents were produced during the trial.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
