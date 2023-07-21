Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man develops unique technique to make omelette without eggs; Read

    Omelettes are cherished for their quick preparation, delicious taste, and versatility, making them a beloved and comforting dish for people of all ages. Kerala native Arjun has introduced a new product to make an instant omelette without eggs.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Omelettes are a classic breakfast or brunch dish that can be found in various cuisines around the world. The basic preparation involves beating eggs with a fork or whisk until they are well combined. Salt, pepper, and other seasonings are added to enhance the flavor.

    However, Ramanattukara resident Arjun has proposed his own way of preparing a fast omelette without eggs. The product is sold as "Queen's Instant Omelette" and is prepared by adding water to the powder form. There are little packets of the product for Rs 5 and Rs 10 as well as a large packet for Rs 100. Up to four months of storage are possible for the instant omelette powder. At a cost of Rs. 2 crores, he also launched a company called "Dhans Durable" for this purpose at Kondotti Vazhayur.

    Arjun wondered how to quickly prepare "muttayappam" for his daughter Dhanshiva. After that, he spent three years conducting experiments and studies. Before launching the product, he made a significant financial investment in conducting experiments. Following the registration of Arjun's business in 2021, he created the machinery to produce the powdered form. There are 12 people working for him, including 7 women. 

    The company will be introducing new items before the end of the month, including Kids Omelette, Egg Burji, White Omelette, Masala Omelette and Sweet Omelette Bar Snack. Additionally anticipated markets for the product include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, the UK, and Kuwait. The product will also debut on online platforms. 

    Outlook first featured Arjun in 2022 under the headline "The Omelette Man of India." For preparing an omelette in the quickest time possible, Arjun is on track to break the Limca Book of World Records.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
