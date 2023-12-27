Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Palakkad

    A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old child of a migrant worker in Palakkad. A case has been registered against the accused under sections including POCSO

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Palakkad: A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old child of a migrant worker in Palakkad. Villunni, a 72-year-old, was arrested by Kozhinjampara police. According to the police, the crime took place around 5:30 in the morning. The baby, who was sleeping on the roadside with his parents, was taken to a distance of 50 meters and subjected to exploitation. The baby was admitted to Palakkad District Hospital.

    The police informed that the child was out of danger and would be shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital. The 77-year-old was arrested and handed over to the police by the parents who came running after hearing the baby's cry. A case has been registered against the accused under sections including POCSO. The accused will be produced in court today.

    Meanwhile, a newborn baby was found dead inside the well in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have taken the child's mother into custody. Sreedev, thes on of Suritha-Saji was found dead at Pothencode.

