Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 28) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The prize breakup is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited