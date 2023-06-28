Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here
Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 28) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.
The prize breakup is as follows:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation: Rs 8,000
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited