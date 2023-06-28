Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (June 28).

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Check winning tickets here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 28) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-55 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. 

    The prize breakup is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
