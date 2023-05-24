Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 draw at 2pm, check mega prizes

    The Vishu Bumper 2023 has been launched in six series:  VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG. The first prize in the Vishu Bumper 2023 is Rs 12 crore. Six people will get the second prize of Rs 1 crore each. The third prize worth Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to six people each. 

    Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 BR-91 draw, check prizes, winners and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery. The Vishu Bumper 2023 draw will start on Wednesday at 2 pm. The Vishu Bumper 2023 is the 91st bumper draw of the State Lottery Department.

    According to reports, around 42 lakh Vishu Bumper 2023 tickets were printed this year and most of these Rs 300 tickets have been sold. 

    The Vishu Bumper 2023 has been launched in six series:  VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG. The first prize in the Vishu Bumper 2023 is Rs 12 crore. Six people will get the second prize of Rs 1 crore each. The third prize worth Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to six people each. 

    The detailed breakup of lottery prizes is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 12 crore
    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore (for six tickets)
    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh (for six tickets)
    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh
    6th Prize: Rs 5000
    7th Prize: Rs 2000 
    8th Prize: Rs 1000 
    9th Prize: Rs 500
    10th Prize: Rs 300 

    The result of the Vishu Bumper 2023 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- www.keralalotteries.com -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.

    Last year, Rameshan and Doctor Pradeep, both natives of Manawalakurichi near Kanyakumari, won the Vishu Bumper. The first prize last year was Rs 10 crore. They got Rs 6.16 crore lakh after tax.

    If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.

    After the Vishu Bumper 2023, the next Kerala Bumper Lottery will be the Monsoon Bumper 2023. Generally, Bumper lottery tickets are issued in Kerala during Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Puja.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples AJR

    'We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples

    India rubbishes China's buffer zone demand, insists on China restoring patrolling rights in Depsang

    India rubbishes PLA's buffer zone demand, insists on China restoring patrolling rights in Depsang

    Parliament Inauguration Controversy: Opposition may boycott grand opening on May 28

    Parliament Inauguration Controversy: Opposition may boycott grand opening on May 28

    PM Modi wave in Sydney: How diaspora cheered India's growth story (WATCH)

    PM Modi stirs up India emotion with nation's growth story at Sydney diaspora event (WATCH)

    52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains: CM Siddaramaiah anr

    52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains: CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples AJR

    'We will not accept': India, Australia promises strict action against attacks on temples

    7 best jobs for girls in India (MSW)

    7 best jobs for girls in India

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings ARB

    Happy Brother's Day: 7 beautiful gift ideas to surprise your siblings

    Daily Horoscope for May 24 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Capricorn Scorpio Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 24, 2023: Health of Taurus, Pisces may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 24 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon