Kerala Lottery Result: Vishu Bumper 2023 draw at 2pm, check mega prizes

The Vishu Bumper 2023 has been launched in six series: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG. The first prize in the Vishu Bumper 2023 is Rs 12 crore. Six people will get the second prize of Rs 1 crore each. The third prize worth Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to six people each.

The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of the Vishu Bumper BR-91 lottery. The Vishu Bumper 2023 draw will start on Wednesday at 2 pm. The Vishu Bumper 2023 is the 91st bumper draw of the State Lottery Department.

According to reports, around 42 lakh Vishu Bumper 2023 tickets were printed this year and most of these Rs 300 tickets have been sold.

The Vishu Bumper 2023 has been launched in six series: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG. The first prize in the Vishu Bumper 2023 is Rs 12 crore. Six people will get the second prize of Rs 1 crore each. The third prize worth Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to six people each.

The detailed breakup of lottery prizes is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore (for six tickets)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh (for six tickets)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 300

The result of the Vishu Bumper 2023 can be checked on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department -- www.keralalotteries.com -- soon after the result is announced through the draw. Ticket holders have been told to verify the result in the Kerala Government Gazette before presenting the winning ticket to the lottery department within 30 days.

Last year, Rameshan and Doctor Pradeep, both natives of Manawalakurichi near Kanyakumari, won the Vishu Bumper. The first prize last year was Rs 10 crore. They got Rs 6.16 crore lakh after tax.

If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5000, the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in the state. If it is over 5000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof need to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank.

After the Vishu Bumper 2023, the next Kerala Bumper Lottery will be the Monsoon Bumper 2023. Generally, Bumper lottery tickets are issued in Kerala during Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Puja.