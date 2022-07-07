Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery is worth Rs 80 lakh while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. In total, eight prizes will be given away in the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery.

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 428 draw at 3 pm; how to check, prize money and more
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lottery Department will, on Thursday, July 7, 2022, announce the result for the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery at 3 pm on its official website. The draw will happen at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus KN 428 ticket purchasers can check the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department --  keralalotteries.com -- to check whether they have the winning ticket.

    The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery is worth Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. Eight prizes will be given away in the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery.

    The prize break-up is as follows:

    First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500

    Seventh Prize: Rs 100

    How to check the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery result?

    Step 1
    Besides being posted on posted in the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery can be found out the lottery result from the website keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Click on the 'Lottery Result' option

    Step 3
    Click on Karunya Plus KN 428 lottery drawn for July 7 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 8:50 AM IST
