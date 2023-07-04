Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 372 4 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 371 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 372 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh

Result Awaited



2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited