    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 372 4 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 371 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 372 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize- Rs 75 lakh
    Result Awaited


    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
