    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023: Check prize money, time of draw

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 369 13 June 2023: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-369 13 June 2023 updates prize money winning ticket numbers
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 369 13 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will release the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, starting from 3 PM on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 369 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75,00,000

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize- Rs 10,00,000

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000 

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs. 200

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In other news, the Win Win lottery lucky draw on Monday awarded the first prize to ticket number WD 281483. The winning ticket was sold at Vaikat, and the prize amount was Rs 75 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakhs was won by ticket number WG 862770, which was sold in Vadakara.

    For prizes below Rs 5000, winners can collect their winnings from any authorized lottery shop in Kerala. For amounts exceeding Rs 5000, winners must submit their winning ticket and ID proof to either the government lottery office or a bank. Winners are advised to cross-check the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days to claim their prizes.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is recognized as the pioneer of weekly lotteries in India. Operating under the department, seven lotteries are conducted regularly, with draws taking place at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Apart from the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These unique initiatives not only contribute to the state's revenue but also create employment opportunities. 

    Meanwhile, the sale of this year's monsoon bumper tickets is currently underway. The first prize for the bumper draw is ten crores, and the ticket price is Rs 250.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
