Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94: First prize ticket sold from Kasaragod's Bharat Lottery

Thiruvananthapuram: The Government of Kerala, on behalf Lottery Department, has declared the "Pooja Bumper BR 94 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Pooja Bumper BR-94 drawn today (Nov 22) in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Bumper lottery code is a “BR” representation containing a draw number along with the code. A Pooja Bumper lottery ticket costs Rs 300.

Meanwhile, the first prize worth Rs 12 crore has been sold from Kasaragod. The agent named Marykkutty Jojo has sold the first prize ticket worth Rs 12 crore. The ticket number of JC 253199 has won the first prize. The agency number is S 1447.

Meanwhile, ticket prices of JD 504106, JC 748835, JC 293247, and JC 781889 secured the second prize worth Rs 1 crore.

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be canceled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. In order to conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.



