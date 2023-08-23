Kerala: Two killed, several injured after bus overturns in Palakkad

The Kallada Travels bus accidentally overturned in Thiruvazhiyode near Cherpulassery in Palakkad claiming the lives of two people.

Palakkad: A bus accident in Thiruvazhiyode near Cherpulassery in Palakkad claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday morning. The bus belonging to Kallada Travels was en route to Kozhikode from Chennai when it lost control and smashed into the road and overturned in front of the Agricultural Development Bank. There were 38 people on the bus at the time of the accident.

Two persons got trapped beneath the vehicle and died immediately. The bodies have been shifted to the Palakkad district hospital. The deceased have been identified as Sainaba Beevi, a resident of Edayathur, Malappuram, and Kuttyadi native Ishan. The other passengers trapped were safely ejected from the bus. All injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. They are reportedly receiving treatment and are not in danger.

Witnesses said that the speeding bus lost control during the steep descent, struck an electric post, and then flipped over to its right side in the middle of the road. According to a source, some of the seriously injured were trapped under the bus.

The Sreekrishnapuram police have filed a case against the driver of the bus for alleged careless driving.