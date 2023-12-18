Kerala HC frowns on delay in appointing VCs in Universities

The Kerala High Court questioned the delay in appointing vice-chancellors at college universities in the state. The petition was adjourned to January 11 for further hearing.

Kochi: Kochi: The Kerala university system's delays in appointing permanent vice-chancellors have drawn criticism from the High Court. Mary George, a former economist and professor at University College, filed a petition requesting action to create a permanent VC, which contains the reference. According to the petitioner, the reason for the delay is that the government is not designating any representatives for the VC search committee.

However, the government asserted that the search committees at KTU, Fisheries University, Agriculture University, and Veterinary University should not be formed by the governor. The court questioned why a search committee had not been established in these locations if the government had the authority. According to the administration, the UGC and others failed to nominate the representatives, which is why there was a delay.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan's lawyer stated that the chancellor has the authority to form the search committee as per the Supreme Court order. The High Court issued notices to the UGC, University Vice-Chancellors and the Governor on the petition. The petition was adjourned to January 11 for a hearing.