'What's wrong with PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate?' asks Kerala HC

On a lawsuit challenging the inclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on Covid-19 immunisation certificates, the Kerala High Court ruled on Monday that, regardless of political beliefs, he is still the country's Prime Minister. The Court inquired why the petitioner was ashamed of the prime minister. It went on to say that while everyone has various political views, Modi is still our prime minister.

Peter Myaliparampil had filed a petition, which Justice P V Kunhikrishnan considered. The petitioner claimed that he had paid for both immunisation doses and that the certificate was his own space with his personal record information. As a result, he had stated that invading an individual's privacy was unacceptable.

The complainant had requested a vaccination certificate without a portrait of the Prime Minister from the Union administration but had received no answer. Observing that the petitioner is wasting the Court's time, the judge stated that 100 crore individuals did not appear to have a problem with the image on the immunisation certificate. "So, why do you do it? I'm simply trying to figure it out," the judge asked.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday requested the Central government's answer to a petition seeking to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and image from the PM CARES Fund trust and its official website. The case presents an "important" issue, according to a Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik, and the Centre has been served with a notice. When the case was called, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh requested two weeks to take directions. On the other hand, the Court declared that "this was an important subject" and that a response was necessary.

The statements were made in a PIL petition submitted by Vikrant Chavan, a member of the Congress Party, who also requested that photographs of the national insignia and flag be removed from the trust's official website.