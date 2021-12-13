  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What's wrong with PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate?' asks Kerala HC

    The petitioner claimed that he had paid for both immunisation doses and that the certificate was his own space with his personal record information. As a result, he had stated that invading an individual's privacy was unacceptable.

    Kerala HC asks Whats wrong with PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kerala, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 8:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On a lawsuit challenging the inclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture on Covid-19 immunisation certificates, the Kerala High Court ruled on Monday that, regardless of political beliefs, he is still the country's Prime Minister. The Court inquired why the petitioner was ashamed of the prime minister. It went on to say that while everyone has various political views, Modi is still our prime minister.

    Peter Myaliparampil had filed a petition, which Justice P V Kunhikrishnan considered. The petitioner claimed that he had paid for both immunisation doses and that the certificate was his own space with his personal record information. As a result, he had stated that invading an individual's privacy was unacceptable.

    The complainant had requested a vaccination certificate without a portrait of the Prime Minister from the Union administration but had received no answer. Observing that the petitioner is wasting the Court's time, the judge stated that 100 crore individuals did not appear to have a problem with the image on the immunisation certificate. "So, why do you do it? I'm simply trying to figure it out," the judge asked.

    Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday requested the Central government's answer to a petition seeking to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and image from the PM CARES Fund trust and its official website. The case presents an "important" issue, according to a Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik, and the Centre has been served with a notice. When the case was called, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh requested two weeks to take directions. On the other hand, the Court declared that "this was an important subject" and that a response was necessary.

    Also Read | ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking probe against Nambi Narayanan; ex-scientist welcomes decision

    The statements were made in a PIL petition submitted by Vikrant Chavan, a member of the Congress Party, who also requested that photographs of the national insignia and flag be removed from the trust's official website.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed new way to detect Omicron within 90 minutes gcw

    IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed new way to detect Omicron within 90 minutes

    PM Modi joins Ganga Aarti in Varanasi witnesses laser light show gcw

    PM Modi joins Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, witnesses laser light show

    Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar over a dozen policemen injured

    BREAKING: Terrorists target police bus near Srinagar; 2 personnel killed, 12 injured

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi says Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at PM Modi's visit to Varanasi, says 'Apne akhri samay mein Kashi me raha jata hai'

    Parliament attack anniversary interview with former CRPF Inspector General

    20 years since Parliament attack: 'Pakistan will always try to hit soft targets'

    Recent Stories

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS] SCJ

    South divorced star Karthik Kumar marries 16-years-younger Amrutha Srinivasan [PHOTOS]

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List) RCB

    Golden Globe 2022 Nominations: Ariana DeBose to Lady Gaga to Rachel Zegler and more (See Full List)

    IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed new way to detect Omicron within 90 minutes gcw

    IIT Delhi researchers claim to have developed new way to detect Omicron within 90 minutes

    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post SCJ

    Miss Universe 2021: Sushmita Sen congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu in latest post

    When Rashmika Mandanna's parents disowned her; here's what happened next RCB

    When Rashmika Mandanna's parents disowned her; here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon
    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon