Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM's direct involvement in appointing NGO Union leader as Kerala House Controller: Report

    The Chief Minister's direct involvement has been revealed in the decision to appoint NGO union leader KM Prakash as the Kerala House Controller. KM Prakashan will be the first person in seniority to be considered for the post of controller from Kerala House.

    Kerala CM's direct involvement in appointing NGO Union leader as Kerala House Controller: Report rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister's direct involvement has been revealed in the decision to appoint NGO union leader KM Prakash as the Kerala House Controller. This move has stirred controversy, especially considering the opposition from the Public Administration Department. Despite objections, the decision aims to elevate KM Prakash from Kannur to a position with double promotion, surpassing the roles held by IAS officers and high-ranking officials in the Secretariat.

    Furthermore, the Chief Minister has suggested amending the statute to support KM Prakash in this appointment. Asianet News has obtained files related to this contentious decision, shedding light on the Chief Minister's influence in the matter.

    KM Prakashan, hailing from Kannur and serving as the Front Office Manager at Kerala House, is currently in the spotlight for a potential promotion to the position of Controller. Prakashan, an NGO union leader, is at the center of efforts, camouflaged as a petition advocating for the creation of promotional posts for Kerala House employees.

    The process initiated with the Chief Minister receiving the petition and prompting an inspection by the Public Administration Department. The department's findings recommended promotions for Kerala House employees to the roles of Housekeeping Manager and Catering Manager only.

    The Public Administration Department recommended that the employees of Kerala House be promoted to the post of Housekeeping Manager and Catering Manager only. The controller is an important post in Kerala House immediately below the Residence Commissioner. This post, which was previously held by IAS, is now occupied by an Additional Secretary from the Secretariat. The position of the Public Administration Department was that no promotion could be given to this post. 

    The current rule stipulates that the Controller should be an officer not below the rank of Deputy Secretary from the Secretariat or the Central Government. However, the Chief Minister proposed, on June 21, 2023, to establish an officer committee tasked with amending the rules to facilitate the appointment of Kerala House employees through promotion to the position of Controller.

    A committee, comprising senior officers, had convened and recommended that Kerala House staff could indeed be appointed to the Controller's position through promotion. Additionally, the committee proposed upgrading the non-guest post of Front Office Manager to a guest post ON July 29, 2023.

    On October 6, 2023, the Chief Minister wrote in the file that apart from the front office manager, the housekeeping manager and catering manager can also be considered for the post of controller. To avoid the allegation that the amendment is being brought only for Prakashan, it was decided that apart from the front office manager, two other posts could be considered as controllers. The recommendation is now under the consideration of the Finance Department. If the finance department also approves the amendment, the cabinet will approve it and issue an order.

    KM Prakashan will be the first person in seniority to be considered for the post of controller from Kerala House when the post of front office manager is elevated to a guested post. From there, there is a move for the NGO union leader to ascend to the control post of Deputy Secretary rank as the entry cadre of the AIS.
     

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker

    Opinion Did Nehru play the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir right?

    Opinion: Did Nehru play the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir wrong?

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly AJR

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly

    Kerala: 15-year-old boy suffering from genetic disease awaits assistance for Aadhaar card updation rkn

    Kerala: 15-year-old boy suffering from genetic disease awaits assistance for Aadhaar card updation

    ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka; several arrested AJR

    ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka; 13 arrested

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi terms Aishwarya Sharma 'attention seeker' after she claims of being 'touched' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi terms Aishwarya Sharma 'attention seeker' after she claims of being 'touched'

    Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer struggles, crosses Rs 40 crore mark SHG

    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer struggles, crosses Rs 40 crore mark

    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker AJR

    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker

    Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said ATG

    Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said

    Kerala dowry deaths: 5 cases that stirred public outcry rkn

    Kerala dowry deaths: 5 cases that stirred public outcry

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon