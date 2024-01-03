Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list

    The Christmas and New Year Party by CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be held today at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala police have filed a case against SFI State President K Anusree and others for burning the effigy of the Governor using petrol at Payyambalam beach.

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not on guest list rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Christmas and New Year Party by CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be held today at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has not been invited to the party. Earlier, the Governor had invited the Chief Minister when he hosted the Christmas party. The Congress and BJP leaders including the leader of the opposition, have been invited; however, none of them are likely to attend the party. Around 570 people attended the party last year and Rs 9,24,160 were spent for the banquet.

    Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India burned the effigy of the governor in Kannur. The governor said on Monday that he was not surprised by the SFI burning his effigy as he stated that they were expressing their cultural practices.

    The Kerala police have filed a case against SFI State President K Anusree and others for burning the effigy of the Governor using petrol at Payyambalam beach on December 31. The Left-backed SFI has been protesting against the Governor for a while now, alleging the nomination of BJP-RSS members for appointments to the university senates.

    Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made sensational claims against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 12 stating that the latter hatched a conspiracy to harm him physically. The Kerala governor accused the Chief Minister after he was reportedly being driven to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi when activists from the CPI(M)'s student branch, the Students Federation of India (SFI), allegedly struck his car.

    The police took 19 people into custody and the FIR stated, however, that the SFI activists only obstructed the vehicle as part of their protests. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.

    Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The meeting may consider the date of the assembly session. It is planned to start the assembly session with the governor's policy announcement speech at the end of this month. It will be the first cabinet meeting to be held after Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran Gadanapalli became ministers.
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren aide top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case gcw

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide, top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case

    Adani Group stocks in green after Supreme Court verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case AJR

    Adani Group stocks in green after SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case

    Adani-Hindenburg row Supreme Court Verdict grants SEBI three more months to investigate

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court refuses to intervene in SEBI probe, rejects petitions

    In the name of 'Rail development': Kerala govt seeks renaming of Kochuveli, Nemom railway stations anr

    In the name of 'Rail development': Kerala govt seeks renaming of Kochuveli, Nemom railway stations

    Viral video Zomato agent delivers orders on horseback in Hyderabad amid long queues at petrol pumps watch gcw

    Viral video: Zomato agent delivers orders on horseback in Hyderabad amid long queues at petrol pumps

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren aide top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case gcw

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide, top officials searched in connection with illegal mining case

    Adani Group stocks in green after Supreme Court verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case AJR

    Adani Group stocks in green after SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case

    Deepika Padukone believes THIS film is 'best performance of recent years', shares favourite scene RKK

    Deepika Padukone believes THIS film is 'best performance of recent years', shares favourite scene

    2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage RBA

    2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon