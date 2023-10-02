Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2. This new facility is constructed with an investment of Rs 25 crore.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Ernakulam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new cancer block in Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2. This new facility is constructed with an investment of Rs 25 crore. The primary objective of this cancer block is to provide the latest advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment at an affordable cost, thus ensuring accessibility for all.

    The CM stated that Kerala has made significant progress in public healthcare. He emphasized the hospital's reputation for quality healthcare. The addition of the cancer block will further improve its capabilities. The government is actively expanding and improving the public health system, recently earning recognition for medical services for visually impaired patients. Kerala stands out among states for providing extensive free medical treatments to its citizens, the Chief Minister added.

    The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievement of the state health department in winning the Union Government's Arogya Manthan Award 2023. 

    Kerala received this award for providing the highest number of free-of-cost treatments through the "Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi" (KASP) program. This marks the third consecutive win for Kerala in the "Arogya Manthan" awards. Under KASP, nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries have received free medical treatment. Several state ministers, including P Rajeeve, MB Rajesh, and Veena George, were present at the event.


    The newly established cancer block boasts the capability to simultaneously treat up to 100 patients, further expanding healthcare services. Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. played a pivotal role in overseeing the construction of this vital healthcare facility. The block features an outpatient unit, a chemotherapy ward, segregated wards for both women and men, a cancer-focused general ICU, and a neutropenia ICU designed for the emergency treatment of patients undergoing chemotherapy for low blood platelet levels. Each floor is equipped with nursing stations, individual doctor's rooms, and patient washrooms for added convenience.

    The commissioning of the new block will result in the relocation of the cancer unit at the General Hospital. This move will free up valuable space that can be utilized for the establishment of general and other medical wards. Authorities are optimistic that the opening of the new cancer block will help address the growing demand for inpatient care to a certain extent.

    However, the new block does not include an operation theatre. Surgeries will need to be conducted either at the General Hospital or the super-specialty block.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
