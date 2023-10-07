Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on appointment bribery case; slams Congress for supporting BJP

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that a number of people and media organisations are responsible for the conspiracy against the Health Department in connection with the current case of appointment bribery.

Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday (Oct 7) broke the silence on allegations of bribery in an appointment linked to the Health Minister's office. He said that those who conspired against the health department and Minister Veena George were caught by the state police. CM Vijayan continued by saying that a number of people and media organisations are responsible for the conspiracy against the Health Department in connection with the current case of employment fraud. The Chief Minister was speaking at an LDF event in Kannur.

The other day, police detained Akhil Sajeev, the main accused in the job fraud involving the office of the Health Minister. According to reports, Sajeev has informed the police that he has no connection with Akhil Mathew, personal staff of Minister Veena George.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Congress in Kerala for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that Congress does not have a firm stand against communalism and BJP has a grudge against Kerala. He criticized that a section of the Congress is always with the Sangh Parivar. He alleged that the Sangh Parivar ideology should not be impacted in any way, according to Congress policy.

The Chief Minister criticised the Congress MPs for siding with the Sangh Parivar and never adopting a strong stance against the BJP.

"In Parliament, not a single Congressman from Kerala spoke up. There is always a portion of the Congress that supports the Sangh Parivar. Kerala is an enemy of the BJP. As a result, Kerala is losing out on the benefits. Kerala is suffering from all of this. The BJP is circulating false information about the administration," he said.

At the same time, CM Vijayan also lauded the efforts of the Health Department in combating the Nipah virus outbreak. He said that the role played by the Health Minister is also appreciated.

The Chief Minister will participate in 28 family gatherings in the Dharmadom constituency in four days. The programme is on a booth basis to bring the achievements of the government to the people. The constituency representatives and LDF leaders will attend family meetings. Family meetings in Taliparamba constituency will also begin today under the leadership of MLA and state general secretary of CPI(M) MV Govindan.