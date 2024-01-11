Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala CM inaugurates first phase of Taurus Embassy Techzone at Technopark

    Embassy Taurus Techzone (ETTZ) in Downtown Trivandrum offers a vast workspace spanning 2 million square feet on a 12-acre area. The first phase complex has 13 floors. The IT companies will work on 6 floors.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Taurus Embassy Techzone's special economic zone office building, called Niagara Block, in Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark Phase Three, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 10. It provides 1 million square feet of office space. The project is being implemented with public public-private partnership. The state government claimed that around 10,000 people would get employment through these projects. Around 50 lakh square feet are being implemented in three phases.

    Embassy Taurus Techzone (ETTZ) in Downtown Trivandrum offers a vast workspace spanning 2 million square feet on a 12-acre area. It's designed to be collaborative, sustainable, and healthy. ETTZ includes a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) component housed in two buildings, making it a significant hub for businesses and activities.

    The first phase complex has 13 floors. The IT companies will work on 6 floors. The complex has other facilities including 1350 car parking facilities, two lobbies, a food court, a child care center, an outdoor work landscape, and more. The leasing of 85 percent of the leasable space is also an advantage.

    The project was started in 2019. The construction of the second complex of 15 square feet has started. The second phase includes a Shopping Mall, Business Hotel etc. The Embassy Techzone comes in a total area of 11.45 acres. The US-based global developer company Taurus is implementing the project in Techno Park Phase III.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
