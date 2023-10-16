Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur

    Four college students drowned to death while taking a bath in the Kainoor Chira river in Thrissur on Monday (Oct 16)

    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 8:03 PM IST

    Thrissur: Four college students drowned to death while taking a bath in the Kainoor Chira river in Thrissur on Monday (Oct 16). The deceased were identified as Arjun K. and Nived Krishna from Poonkunnam, Zayid Hussain from Vadookara, and Abin John from Kuttur. The police stated that when one of them started drowning, the other three tried to save him. 

    Abin was a student at St. Aloysius College, Elthuruth, while others were pursuing degrees at St. Thomas College, Thrissur.

    The incident took place at 2.45 p.m. today. The bodies were found during the search conducted by the Ollur police with the help of a scuba diving team at the Thrissur fire and rescue station. 

    The bodies were shifted to the Thrissur district hospital for a postmortem.
     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
