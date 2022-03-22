Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project

    A day after Tamil Nadu passed a resolution against Karnataka for announcing Rs 1000 Cr for the Mekedatu dam project, Karnataka will now pass a condemnation resolution against TN's action. CM Bommai made this announcement in the assembly during 'zero hour'

    Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    In a fitting reply to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka passed a condemnation resolution against the neighboring state for raising objections for the proposed Mekedatu dam project on Wednesday.

    Addressing the press, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, TN is using the Cauvery issue as a political pawn against Karnataka right from the days after Independence.

    "Cauvery water issue has been resolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and water shares have been allocated. There is Cauvery Water Management Authority for water releases. We have drawn up the Mekedatu project based on the quantum of rains in our basin and utilizing it for drinking water purposes. Even then Tamil Nadu is raising objections and filed petitions in the court against the project," said CM.

    He further added that the NGT (The National Green Tribunal) has already given its ruling in Karnataka's favor, but TN has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Tribunal order. "TN Assembly adopted a resolution against the project after our all party meeting recently decided unanimously to go ahead with the project. The Tamil Nadu resolution has no value and it is not in accordance with the law. It is just a political trick. There are many such resolutions and they do not carry any value," Bommai stated.

    The CM further maintained that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be submitted and Environment clearance would be sought from the Centre at the earliest. "We will take all measures to implement the Mekedatu project," Bommai stressed.

    Expressing solidarity with Bommai, former CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project will help water storage of 66tmc and can cater to Bengaluru Rural, Urban and Kolar region.

    On Monday, after the TN Assembly passed a resolution against Karnataka's decision to allocate funds for the project, Water Resource Minister V Durai Murugan had accused step-motherly treatment towards Tamil Nadu's interest by the central government. The Minister had petitioned that the Centre should not permit Karnataka to go ahead with the dam.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case-ycb

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case

    Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion bill: Rs 3 lakh fine, 10-year jail term on forced religion change-dnm

    Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion bill: Rs 3 lakh fine, 10-year jail term on forced religion change

    World Water Day: NBF creates awareness about Save Water, Save Lives-dnm

    World Water Day: NBF creates awareness about ‘Save Water, Save Lives’

    Centre approves 3 Delhi civic bodies to be merged into one gcw

    Centre approves 3 Delhi civic bodies to be merged into one

    Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha; to retain UP Assembly seat-dnm

    Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha; to retain UP Assembly seat

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players snt

    Premier League: Ronaldo tops Man United-dominated L'Equipe's list of highest paid players

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case-ycb

    Karnataka Minister in trouble, Special Court directs filing criminal case in assets case

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film RCB

    The Kashmir Files decoded: BK Ganjoo to Yasin Malik, know 7 real-life characters from the film

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with honorary doctorate posthumously-ycb

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with honorary doctorate posthumously

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon