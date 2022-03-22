Karnataka to pass condemnation resolution against TN for objecting Mekedatu project

A day after Tamil Nadu passed a resolution against Karnataka for announcing Rs 1000 Cr for the Mekedatu dam project, Karnataka will now pass a condemnation resolution against TN's action. CM Bommai made this announcement in the assembly during 'zero hour'

In a fitting reply to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka passed a condemnation resolution against the neighboring state for raising objections for the proposed Mekedatu dam project on Wednesday.

Addressing the press, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, TN is using the Cauvery issue as a political pawn against Karnataka right from the days after Independence.

"Cauvery water issue has been resolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and water shares have been allocated. There is Cauvery Water Management Authority for water releases. We have drawn up the Mekedatu project based on the quantum of rains in our basin and utilizing it for drinking water purposes. Even then Tamil Nadu is raising objections and filed petitions in the court against the project," said CM.

He further added that the NGT (The National Green Tribunal) has already given its ruling in Karnataka's favor, but TN has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Tribunal order. "TN Assembly adopted a resolution against the project after our all party meeting recently decided unanimously to go ahead with the project. The Tamil Nadu resolution has no value and it is not in accordance with the law. It is just a political trick. There are many such resolutions and they do not carry any value," Bommai stated.

The CM further maintained that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be submitted and Environment clearance would be sought from the Centre at the earliest. "We will take all measures to implement the Mekedatu project," Bommai stressed.

Expressing solidarity with Bommai, former CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project will help water storage of 66tmc and can cater to Bengaluru Rural, Urban and Kolar region.

On Monday, after the TN Assembly passed a resolution against Karnataka's decision to allocate funds for the project, Water Resource Minister V Durai Murugan had accused step-motherly treatment towards Tamil Nadu's interest by the central government. The Minister had petitioned that the Centre should not permit Karnataka to go ahead with the dam.

