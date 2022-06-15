Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022, winners list, margin and more

    The Bharatiya Janata Party would be hoping to win these elections to ensure that its majority in the 75-member upper house remains intact

    Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 updates counting of votes winners list
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

    The counting of votes is underway on two Graduates' and two Teachers' constituency seats as part of the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election. Only four women are among the 49 candidates who contested the elections which were on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 607 polling stations.

    The elections to the four Upper House seats were necessitated as the tenure of BJP leaders Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (North-West Graduates' seat) and Arun Shahpur (North-West Teachers'), and that of JD-S leaders K T Srikante Gowda (South Graduates') and Basavaraj Horatti (West Teachers') ends on July 4.

    Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

    More than the Congress and JD-S, the Bharatiya Janata Party would be hoping to win these elections to ensure that its majority in the 75-member upper house remains intact. The BJP recently gained majority status in the legislative council after four of its candidates were elected unopposed during the biennial polls for seven MLC seats in the state by MLAs last month. 

    The Congress and the BJP have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates', North-West Teachers’, West Teachers' and South Graduates'. 

    In three constituencies, barring the North-West Graduates' constituency, the JD-S has put up candidates. The remaining candidates are either independents or represent unrecognised parties. 

    Watch this space as detailed results unfold...

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Herald Case Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    21 hours and counting: Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral-tgy

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry snt

    How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar - adt

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

    No discrimination in welfare schemes, says PM Modi as he follows saint Tukaram's teaching - adt

    No discrimination in welfare schemes, says PM Modi as he follows saint Tukaram's teaching

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps introduces feature which will estimate toll charges for a journey details here gcw

    Google Maps introduces feature which will estimate toll charges for a journey

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 10th Class 12th results to be out today how to check via SMS other websites gcw

    UP Board Result 2022: Class 10th, Class 12th results to be out today; how to check via SMS, other websites

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Gareth Southgate takes responsibility as Hungary thrashes England 4-0-ayh

    Nations League: Gareth Southgate takes responsibility as Hungary thrashes England 4-0

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 updates Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    UPSC NDA NA 2 final result 2021 declared direct link here know steps to check results gcw

    UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon