Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022, winners list, margin and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party would be hoping to win these elections to ensure that its majority in the 75-member upper house remains intact

The counting of votes is underway on two Graduates' and two Teachers' constituency seats as part of the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election. Only four women are among the 49 candidates who contested the elections which were on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 607 polling stations.

The elections to the four Upper House seats were necessitated as the tenure of BJP leaders Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (North-West Graduates' seat) and Arun Shahpur (North-West Teachers'), and that of JD-S leaders K T Srikante Gowda (South Graduates') and Basavaraj Horatti (West Teachers') ends on July 4.

Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

More than the Congress and JD-S, the Bharatiya Janata Party would be hoping to win these elections to ensure that its majority in the 75-member upper house remains intact. The BJP recently gained majority status in the legislative council after four of its candidates were elected unopposed during the biennial polls for seven MLC seats in the state by MLAs last month.

The Congress and the BJP have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates', North-West Teachers’, West Teachers' and South Graduates'.

In three constituencies, barring the North-West Graduates' constituency, the JD-S has put up candidates. The remaining candidates are either independents or represent unrecognised parties.

Watch this space as detailed results unfold...