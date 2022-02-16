  • Facebook
    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to Feb 17; ‘why govt picking on hijab alone?’

    Earlier in the day, chaos prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened today after remaining shut for a week owing to the hijab row, as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were not let in.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the hijab row case after hearing Senior Advocate and Professor Ravi Varma Kumar, appearing for the petitioners. The Court said the matter will resume hearing again on Thursday, February 17 at 2:30 pm.

    Advocate Ravi Varma Kumar stated that the rule notifies that when an educational institution intends to change uniform, it has to issue notice one year in advance to parents. “If there is a ban on hijab, it should inform one year in advance,” he added.

    Pointing out that there are hundreds of religious symbols in all sections of the society, Kumar asked, “Why are they picking only on the hijab? Is it being used for discrimination based on religion?”

    Meanwhile, as schools and colleges reopened amid Hijab row, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh said, “I am happy that all schools are running properly and almost all the students have attended the classes, while only in 2-3 schools the girls went back.”

    “Once we get the copy of the High Court judgment, we will make SOPs in this regard,” he added.

    Earlier in the day, chaos prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened today after remaining shut for a week owing to the hijab row, as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were not let in.

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that overall situation is peaceful across the state. “We’ve to follow interim order passed by HC. If anyone violates the order action will be taken as per law,” he said.

    The High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi had in an interim order restrained the students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till pending matters.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
