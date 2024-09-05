Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab ban: Govt withholds award for principal who barred headscarf put on hold amid backlash

    The Karnataka government has rescinded its decision to honor a principal who upheld a hijab ban after facing backlash from the SDPI. The principal, initially chosen for the 'Best Principal' award, will no longer receive the recognition due to his role in the hijab ban controversy.

    Karnataka hijab ban: Govt withholds award for principal who barred headscarf put on hold amid backlash gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has withdrawn its decision to honour the principal who banned hijab after protests from the radical Islamic party SDPI. The principal of Kundapura PU College in the Udupi district, BG Ramakrishna, was reportedly chosen by the Karnataka education department for the "Best Principal" award; however, as of right now, he is not receiving this recognition. Every year on Teacher's Day, the education department of Karnataka recognises the top principal.

    This year, BG Ramakrishna, the principal of Kundapura PU college in Udupi, and A. Ramegowda, the principal of Hunsuru PU college in the Mysuru district, were reportedly chosen as the recipients of the 'Best Principal' award. Upon learning that Ramakrishna was to get the 'Best Principal' award, the political section of PFI, the extreme Islamic party SDPI, began protesting.

    BG Ramakrishna, following the rules of PU college, had not allowed the girl students wearing hijab to enter the class in February 2022. After his decision, there was a huge uproar in the entire state regarding the 'hijab ban'. 

    Ramakrishna said that the Education Department notified him on Wednesday that he would not be receiving this award at this time owing to technological issues. He claimed to have been informed as such, yet his award remained valid.

    The political wing of the outlawed fundamentalist group PFI, the SDPI, was the first to object when word leaked out that Ramakrishna was to get this accolade.

    Following the SDPI demonstration, a lot of fundamentalist organisations and other individuals got involved, which led to a lot of social media posts criticising the department of education. In order to prevent any controversy, it has been decided, according to officials in the education department, not to present Ramakrishna with the prize just yet.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Cops tried to bribe us...' Parents of Kolkata doctor make huge revelation anr

    'Cops tried to bribe us…' Parents of Kolkata doctor make huge revelation

    Renukaswamy murder case mother Ratnaprabha father Kashinath react to viral photos of son pleading vkp

    Exclusive | Renukaswamy's parents react to heartbreaking pleading photos, demand no bail for Darshan and gang

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5 gcw

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa FULL LIST gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 EASY steps to make classic rice flour modak

    GOAT to Leo: 6 best films of Thalapathy Vijay to watch NOW RKK

    GOAT to Leo: 6 best films of Thalapathy Vijay to watch NOW

    tennis Top five doping scandals in tennis scr

    Top five doping scandals in tennis

    Vedanta to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on September 05, 2024 RKK

    Vedanta to HDFC Bank: Stocks to watch on September 05, 2024

    Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream RBA

    Netflix or Prime Video? Know where Vijay's 'GOAT' will stream

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon