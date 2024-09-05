Karnataka hijab ban: Govt withholds award for principal who barred headscarf put on hold amid backlash

The Karnataka government has rescinded its decision to honor a principal who upheld a hijab ban after facing backlash from the SDPI. The principal, initially chosen for the 'Best Principal' award, will no longer receive the recognition due to his role in the hijab ban controversy.

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its decision to honour the principal who banned hijab after protests from the radical Islamic party SDPI. The principal of Kundapura PU College in the Udupi district, BG Ramakrishna, was reportedly chosen by the Karnataka education department for the "Best Principal" award; however, as of right now, he is not receiving this recognition. Every year on Teacher's Day, the education department of Karnataka recognises the top principal.

This year, BG Ramakrishna, the principal of Kundapura PU college in Udupi, and A. Ramegowda, the principal of Hunsuru PU college in the Mysuru district, were reportedly chosen as the recipients of the 'Best Principal' award. Upon learning that Ramakrishna was to get the 'Best Principal' award, the political section of PFI, the extreme Islamic party SDPI, began protesting.

BG Ramakrishna, following the rules of PU college, had not allowed the girl students wearing hijab to enter the class in February 2022. After his decision, there was a huge uproar in the entire state regarding the 'hijab ban'.

Ramakrishna said that the Education Department notified him on Wednesday that he would not be receiving this award at this time owing to technological issues. He claimed to have been informed as such, yet his award remained valid.

The political wing of the outlawed fundamentalist group PFI, the SDPI, was the first to object when word leaked out that Ramakrishna was to get this accolade.

Following the SDPI demonstration, a lot of fundamentalist organisations and other individuals got involved, which led to a lot of social media posts criticising the department of education. In order to prevent any controversy, it has been decided, according to officials in the education department, not to present Ramakrishna with the prize just yet.

