Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

    Karnataka sets up a special court for MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh murder cases, aiming to expedite trials following prolonged delays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive addresses concerns, emphasizing justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.

    Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    The Karnataka state government has announced the establishment of a dedicated special court in a significant move towards expediting justice in the high-profile cases of the murders of Kannada literary researcher MM Kalaburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh, The decision was personally discussed and directed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to accelerate the trials, which have faced prolonged delays, causing concern among the public and the families of the victims.

    Both MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh were known for their vocal activism against right-wing ideologies and were tragically assassinated in separate incidents. Despite the arrest of suspects linked to the murders, key details surrounding the orchestrators behind the killings remain elusive, prolonging the legal processes.

    Gauri Lankesh murder: Supreme Court restores KCOCA charges against accused

    Dr. MM Kalaburgi, a revered figure in Kannada literature, was brutally murdered at his residence in Dharwad on August 31, 2015. Although a charge sheet has been submitted to the court in connection with the case (2018-1950), the legal proceedings have been sluggish, causing distress to the deceased's family. Responding to the plea from Kalaburgi's wife, Umadevi M., for expeditious justice, the government sanctioned the establishment of a special court.

    Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka high court refuses to grant bail to accused

    Similarly, Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist and social activist, was tragically killed on September 5, 2017. Despite the formation of a special investigation team and the arrest of 18 suspects, the trial, which commenced in July 2022, has faced delays due to court backlogs. Kavita Lankesh, the deceased journalist's sister, appealed for the formation of a dedicated court and the appointment of a full-time judge to oversee the case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promptly issued orders to fulfil these requests, emphasizing the urgency of concluding these trials.

    The directive from the Chief Minister instructs the Home Administration Department ACS to establish a special court and appoint a dedicated judge to preside over the MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh murder cases. This move is anticipated to propel the trials towards their final stages, ensuring that justice is served for the victims and that the perpetrators are held accountable.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark

    Massive property worth Rs 15 crore discovered during Lokayukta raids at BESCOM EE's residence in Karnataka vkp

    Massive property worth Rs 15 crore discovered during Lokayukta raids at BESCOM EE's residence in Karnataka

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly anr

    Kerala teen's death after overtaking police vehicle: Court rejects clean chit to cops; to probe directly

    Kerala: Orthodox church takes disciplinary action against priest who exhibited nudity in train rkn

    Kerala: Orthodox church takes disciplinary action against priest who exhibited nudity in train

    Unknown assailants target ASWJ terrorist Bilaal Mursheed in Pakistan's Karachi; leave him severely injured AJR

    'Unknown' assailants target ASWJ terrorist Bilaal Mursheed in Pakistan's Karachi; leave him severely injured

    Recent Stories

    Fighter Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial

    'Fighter': Anil Kapoor unveils his look as 'Captain Rakesh Jai Singh' for Siddharth Anand's directorial

    Premam co-stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi to reunite after 8 years? Here's what we know rkn

    Premam co-stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi to reunite after 8 years? Here's what we know

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12 Check out 6 key differences you should know gcw

    OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 12: Check out 6 key differences you should know

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: DMK MP Senthilkumar expresses regret, withdraws 'Gaumutra' remark

    SHOCKING Angelina Jolie to leave Hollywood? Is Brad Pitt the reason? Here's what we know ATG

    SHOCKING! Angelina Jolie to leave Hollywood? Is Brad Pitt the reason? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon