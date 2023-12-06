Karnataka govt announces special court to investigate MM Kalaburgi, Gauri Lankesh murder cases

Karnataka sets up a special court for MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh murder cases, aiming to expedite trials following prolonged delays. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive addresses concerns, emphasizing justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.

The Karnataka state government has announced the establishment of a dedicated special court in a significant move towards expediting justice in the high-profile cases of the murders of Kannada literary researcher MM Kalaburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh, The decision was personally discussed and directed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aims to accelerate the trials, which have faced prolonged delays, causing concern among the public and the families of the victims.

Both MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh were known for their vocal activism against right-wing ideologies and were tragically assassinated in separate incidents. Despite the arrest of suspects linked to the murders, key details surrounding the orchestrators behind the killings remain elusive, prolonging the legal processes.



Dr. MM Kalaburgi, a revered figure in Kannada literature, was brutally murdered at his residence in Dharwad on August 31, 2015. Although a charge sheet has been submitted to the court in connection with the case (2018-1950), the legal proceedings have been sluggish, causing distress to the deceased's family. Responding to the plea from Kalaburgi's wife, Umadevi M., for expeditious justice, the government sanctioned the establishment of a special court.



Similarly, Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist and social activist, was tragically killed on September 5, 2017. Despite the formation of a special investigation team and the arrest of 18 suspects, the trial, which commenced in July 2022, has faced delays due to court backlogs. Kavita Lankesh, the deceased journalist's sister, appealed for the formation of a dedicated court and the appointment of a full-time judge to oversee the case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promptly issued orders to fulfil these requests, emphasizing the urgency of concluding these trials.

The directive from the Chief Minister instructs the Home Administration Department ACS to establish a special court and appoint a dedicated judge to preside over the MM Kalaburgi and Gauri Lankesh murder cases. This move is anticipated to propel the trials towards their final stages, ensuring that justice is served for the victims and that the perpetrators are held accountable.