Karnataka Election 2023: Wary of rejection DK Shivakumar makes MP brother file nomination from same seat

In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh on Thursday filed his papers from Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state chief D K Shivakumar is the party's candidate. Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura on April 17. "Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh filed his nomination today to contest the state assembly election from Kanakapura constituency," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

After filing his nomination, Suresh said: "DK Shivakumar is present in every house in Kanakapur. However, BJP leaders are always interfering using ED, IT and CBI departments. For the past 4 years, they have been harassing us and sending us to jail for no reason. So I have submitted nomination paper. We have no worries, the voters will protect."

According to Congress sources, Suresh has filed his papers, as a backup plan in the event of Shivakumar's nomination getting rejected. Shivakumar has won from Kanakapura segment thrice since 2008. The ruling BJP has fielded a senior Minister and its prominent Vokkaliga face R Ashoka from Kanakapura to take on Shivakumar. Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka. He had earlier said that he was not interested in coming to state politics, when speculations were rife that he may be fielded from Ramanagara, against JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

There had also been speculation that as a "retaliatory measure" to BJP's plan of fielding a strong candidate against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Ashoka is contesting. Shivakumar too had earlier hinted in this regard.

The CBI has appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the interim stay granted by the High Court in the investigation of the illegal assets case against KPCC President DK Shivakumar. DK Sivakumar is being investigated in a case related to illegal acquisition of property from 2013 to 2018. Due to this, the nomination paper submitted by DK Shivakumar is likely to be invalid. It is in this background that Suresh filed his nomination from Kanakapur.

DK Shivakumar had filed an application in the High Court seeking quashing of the case. A single-member bench of the High Court heard the petition and granted an interim stay to the CBI investigation. In the meantime, the CBI had applied to cancel the interim stay. The CBI petitioned the Supreme Court to quash the interim stay order issued by the High Court on the background investigation. The CBI had mentioned in the FIR that DK Shivakumar had made illegal assets worth around Rs 75 crore from 2013 to 2018.

The CBI's investigation for the last two years has reached its final stage. A petition has already been filed in the Supreme Court and it is likely to be heard next week. DKSivakumar got a big relief during the election as the investigation in the case of the illegal acquisition was stopped.

But in the meantime, the CBI has stepped up to the Supreme Court and is ready to give a shock to DK Sivakumar. In 2019, DK Shivakumar also questioned the state government's decision to allow the CBI investigation, in the High Court. The High Court has reserved its order after hearing arguments on the petition. The order is likely to come out after the court's summer vacation ends.

"The (Congress) high command had given instructions to contest from Kanakapur. It is known that some tricks are being played. As a precautionary measure, I have submitted the name. A lot of eyes are on DK Shivakumar. The BJP has planned to defeat DK. Did you see the arrest of DK, the notice? Even four days ago IT from Chennai had given a notice. He said that you should attend yourself. DK said that we will come right after the election," Suresh added.