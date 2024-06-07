Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate': Netizens react after man from actress' team caught slapping woman at airport |WATCH

The incident has since been condemned by members of the film industry and members of various political parties, including opposition parties, who have demanded action be taken against the constable.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut found herself at the centre of a new controversy after a member of her team was caught on camera, slapping a woman at an airport. Online users have voiced their opinions about what they consider to be "selective outrage" in response to the actress's alleged slap in the face by a CISF officer on Thursday, sparking a heated debate about the event.

The controversy started at the Chandigarh airport when Kangana said that, while undergoing security checks, an officer by the name of Kulwinder Kaur slapped and verbally assaulted her. Videos taken at the airport showed Kaur describing her actions, looking extremely upset. She said, "Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters."

Promptly after the incident, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, suspended Kaur and lodged an FIR against her. The CISF also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Online video of the brawl during the airport security check quickly gained popularity. A video of a man from Ranaut's team hitting a female team member at the airport, however, added a twist to the debate. Many criticised the apparent disparity in treatment of the two occurrences after sharing the video of the guy striking the woman in the head.

Posting the clip online, a netizen wrote, "A man who was seen with Kangana, hitting the lady who was handling Kangana's bag!!!"

Netizens have pointed out that while there was a significant uproar over the actress and politician being hit, the man from her own team has not received the same level of condemnation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken up the matter with the CISF. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma termed the incident serious and called for stringent action against the constable.

