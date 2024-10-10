Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JP Nadda criticizes Mamata Banerjee on RG Kar issue during his Durga Puja visit in Kolkata

    The central government gave three suggestions to the state regarding the RG Kar incident. JP Nadda stated that the central government wants the state government to follow the center's advice.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

    BJP National President JP Nadda visited Kolkata for Durga Puja. He visited Belur Math and Santosh Mitra Square Puja pandal. He strongly criticized the state government on the RG Kar Medical College incident and the Joynagar issue. He also criticized Mamata Banerjee. He mentioned BJP's victory in Haryana, stating that the party is elated. He also claimed that people still don't trust Congress. Nadda also claimed that it's to the Prime Minister's credit that the Bengali classical language is getting respect.

    JP Nadda on RG Kar Issue

    The central government gave three suggestions to the state regarding the RG Kar incident. He stated that the central government wants the state government to follow the center's advice. He further added that the center wants the state to report whether it is working as per the center's advice. The center has also informed that it will submit the report to the Supreme Court. JP Nadda also spoke about the protesting doctors. He said, 'Doctors are protesting for their safety. We fully support them. If they seek help from the center, we are with them.' He further added that even though health is a state subject, the central government cannot remain idle in all matters. JP Nadda claimed that a threat culture of Trinamool Congress is currently prevailing in the state.

    Joynagar Issue

    JP Nadda also spoke on the Joynagar issue. He said that women are not safe in this state. Lawlessness prevails in the state. Incidents like women trafficking and rape are most prevalent in this state. JP Nadda said that the farmers of Bengal are also not safe. The Chief Minister does not want to disclose how many farmers are there in Bengal.

    Haryana Issue

    The BJP is energized by its victory in Haryana. He claimed that Congress was playing divisive politics, which people did not respond to. He said that Congress instigated the farmers in Haryana. He also claimed that BJP has performed well in Kashmir.

     

