Jharkhand Elections 2024: JMM-Congress to contest 70 of 81 seats, announces CM Hemant Soren

"The India bloc will run together in the Jharkhand assembly elections. Following a meeting with alliance partners in Ranchi," the chief minister of Jharkhand stated/ He further said, "The Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats, as decided during the seat-sharing talks with the allies." Candidates will be named shortly, the JMM chief said, adding that the decision was reached following discussions with allies.

For the remaining 11 seats, Soren emphasized that talks are still underway on over seat-sharing with coalition allies the Left and RJD. He said that because of its development efforts, the JMM-led alliance will continue to hold sway in the state.

Elections for Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats will be held in two stages on November 13 and 20, with the vote count on November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the NDA announced its seat-sharing formula on Friday. The BJP will contest 68 seats, the AJSU Party 10, JD(U) 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1. In the Jharkhand legislature, the JMM-led coalition secured 47 seats in 2019—30 for the JMM and 16 for the Congress. In contrast, the BJP won 25 seats, followed by the JVM-P 3, the AJSU Party 2, the CPI-ML 1, the NCP 1, and the independents 2.

