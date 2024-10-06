Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates new building, OPD at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur

CM Hemant Soren inaugurated a new 500-bed MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur and said that it is a historic day for the Kolhan region. He informed that state-of-the-art facilities would be available in the hospital.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has hailed the inauguration of a new 500-bed hospital as a historic day for the Kolhan, East Singhbhum region. The government has dedicated this state-of-the-art facility to improve healthcare for the people of the area. The hospital, located in Tata city, had served the community for years, but due to its deteriorating condition, the state government decided to build a new medical college and hospital. From today, the new facility will be operational, serving the people of Kolhan, the Chief Minister said during the inauguration ceremony held at MGM Hospital Dimna, Mango. The event also marked the opening of the OPD at Baba Tilka Manjhi Maidan, Mango, Jamshedpur.

Chief Minister Soren reflected on Jharkhand's crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recalled that when his government took office in 2019, the global pandemic soon followed. Lockdown orders from the central government brought the entire country to a standstill. Soren expressed pride in Jharkhand's contribution, stating that the state was number one in supplying medical oxygen across the country, helping save lives nationwide during the crisis.

Soren stressed his government's ongoing efforts to provide food, clothing, shelter, and employment to the people of Jharkhand. He highlighted a new law requiring 75% of local youth to be employed in industries set up within the state, leading to more private sector job opportunities for Jharkhand's youth. The Chief Minister also pointed out efforts to uplift women in the state through financial assistance programs like the "Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana," under which two installments have already been transferred. The third installment is expected to be released soon, coinciding with Durga Puja, ensuring a joyous celebration for families.

Soren urged the central government to release Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to Jharkhand by coal companies, stating that if this money were made available, the state government could transfer Rs 3 lakh to the account of every woman in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a new medical college hospital in Jamshedpur, with the foundation stone to be laid soon. The government is working continuously to strengthen healthcare in the region, with projects like the ongoing construction of a flyover in Mango and Pardih to improve transport infrastructure.

Soren listed various ambitious schemes benefiting the poor, farmers, and laborers across the state, such as loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, free electricity up to 200 units for low-income households, and the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme. These initiatives aim to ensure social security and financial relief for the most vulnerable sections of society.

The Chief Minister acknowledged grievances raised by students of MGM Medical College regarding their study environment. He assured them that their concerns had reached his attention and that the government would begin addressing their problems within a month. He encouraged students to focus on their education and aspire to serve the people as skilled doctors.

The new MGM Medical Hospital, constructed on 30 acres of land, is an ambitious project costing Rs 376 crore. The seven-floor main building includes three blocks, providing medical services such as respiratory care, dialysis, surgery, intensive care, children's wards, outpatient services, and much more. Modern facilities for mental health, gynecology, ENT, radiology, and orthopedics are also part of the hospital.

In addition, a separate building has been constructed to accommodate 140 nursing staff. The hospital campus has ample parking and security facilities.

The inauguration event was attended by Minister Banna Gupta, Minister Ramdas Soren, several MLAs, and other dignitaries, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Singhbhum district.

