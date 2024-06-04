Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can Congress make a comeback in Rajasthan?

    Jaipur, founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II is not only the vibrant and colourful capital of Rajasthan, it is also one of the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan. Jaipur is seeing a contest between BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.

    Jaipur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:45 AM IST

    A major city in Rajasthan, Jaipur is significant to the nation's history, politics, and culture. In addition to encouraging startup culture and raising employment and literacy rates in the constituency, the Jaipur government plays a critical role in maintaining the local way of life. On April 19, Jaipur hosted the Lok Sabha elections in the first round of the general elections of 2024.

    The Jaipur constituency is made up of eight Assembly segments including Hawamahal, Vidhyadharnagar, Civil lines, Kishanpole, Adarshnagar, Malviyanagar, Sanganer, and Bagru. Of these, six are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the remaining two by the Indian National Congress.

    Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who are the main contenders?

    For the 2024 General Elections, Jaipur is seeing a contest between BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas. BJP’s Manju Sharma is one of the five women candidates fielded by the party in Rajasthan. This is the highest representation of women by the party in the state. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has earlier served the cabinet minister of food and civil supplies consumer affairs government of Rajasthan. 

    Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

    Looking back at past elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha election saw the BJP’s Ramcharan Bohra winning the seat with a margin of 430,626 votes with a vote share of 63%. He defeated Jyoti Khandelwal from INC who got 493,439 votes.

    Jaipur had voted for Ramcharan Bohara of the BJP in 2014 also. Bohra had won 863,358 votes with a vote share of 66.47%, defeating the Congress Party’s Dr. Mahesh Joshi who got 324,013 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:45 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagpur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nitin Gadkari secure another term?

    New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A tough contest between Bansuri Swaraj and Somnath Bharti

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Shimla Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    Shimla Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Suresh Kashyap win again?

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates and other details gcw

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP continue its rule?

    Recent Stories

    Nagpur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nitin Gadkari secure another term?

    New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A tough contest between Bansuri Swaraj and Somnath Bharti

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Shimla Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    Shimla Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Suresh Kashyap win again?

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates and other details gcw

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP continue its rule?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon