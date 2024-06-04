Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can Congress make a comeback in Rajasthan?

Jaipur, founded by Maharaja Jai Singh II is not only the vibrant and colourful capital of Rajasthan, it is also one of the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan. Jaipur is seeing a contest between BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.

A major city in Rajasthan, Jaipur is significant to the nation's history, politics, and culture. In addition to encouraging startup culture and raising employment and literacy rates in the constituency, the Jaipur government plays a critical role in maintaining the local way of life. On April 19, Jaipur hosted the Lok Sabha elections in the first round of the general elections of 2024.

The Jaipur constituency is made up of eight Assembly segments including Hawamahal, Vidhyadharnagar, Civil lines, Kishanpole, Adarshnagar, Malviyanagar, Sanganer, and Bagru. Of these, six are held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the remaining two by the Indian National Congress.

Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who are the main contenders?

For the 2024 General Elections, Jaipur is seeing a contest between BJP's Manju Sharma and Congress nominee Pratap Singh Kachariyawas. BJP’s Manju Sharma is one of the five women candidates fielded by the party in Rajasthan. This is the highest representation of women by the party in the state. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has earlier served the cabinet minister of food and civil supplies consumer affairs government of Rajasthan.

Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

Looking back at past elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha election saw the BJP’s Ramcharan Bohra winning the seat with a margin of 430,626 votes with a vote share of 63%. He defeated Jyoti Khandelwal from INC who got 493,439 votes.

Jaipur had voted for Ramcharan Bohara of the BJP in 2014 also. Bohra had won 863,358 votes with a vote share of 66.47%, defeating the Congress Party’s Dr. Mahesh Joshi who got 324,013 votes.

