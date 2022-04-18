Jahangirpuri violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal members booked for rally procession; VHP leader arrested

The Delhi Police have made another arrest in the Jahangirpuri violence. The accused has admitted to supplying glass bottles for throwing at the procession. A total of 24 people have been arrested in the case.

The Delhi Police on Monday evening said the 28-year-old man in the blue kurta, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, whose video was being circulated on April 17 on social media for opening fire during a riot in the Jahangirpuri area, Delhi, on April 16, has been nabbed.

Delhi Police on Monday registered a case against Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal Delhi members for carrying out a rally without permission in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

“A case vide FIR no 441/22 dated 17/04/22 u/s 188 IPC has been registered against organizers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal Delhi Prant, Mukharjee Nagar Jila, Jhandewala for carrying out a procession without any permission and one accused person namely Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested,” said Delhi Police.

DCP North West Usha Rangnani said a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parsihad was arrested after a case was registered against the right-wing Hindutva outfit and Bajrang Dal for allegedly taking out the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpur area without police permission. The accused was identified as Prem Sharma, a jila sewa pramukh of the VHP.

For maintaining law, order, and security, three companies of the ITBP have been deployed in Delhi.15 CAPF companies have been deployed too.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana denied the claims of attempts of hoisting saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession, news agency PTI reported.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening. Several police personnel were injured in the ensuing violence. According to the police, stones were pelted and some vehicles torched during the clashes.

The Delhi Police initiated an investigation on Saturday night and have arrested 23 people so far.