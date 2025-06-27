RK Sahu, Superintendent of the Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden, said that the elephant suddenly became angry and started running without any direction and away from the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession.

Ahmedabad: Tensions prevailed during the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations near Desai Ni Pol in Khadia on Friday morning after a male elephant ran amuck. According to reports, the elephant was part of 17 elephants, that were taking part in the procession. No injuries were reported and the situation was diffused promptly.

RK Sahu, Superintendent of the Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden, said that the elephant suddenly became angry and started running without any direction and away from the procession. The elephant is now isolated and will not join the procession. All other elephants in the procession are female, and they would take part in the procession.



"This year, a total of 16 female and one male elephant were part of the procession. Due to excessive noise, the male elephant panicked and started running. He has been isolated in a lane and is now completely under control. He has also been removed from the Yatra. No injuries were caused due to the elephants," Sahu said.

Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath temple

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the over 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Rath Yatra. He offered the "mangala aarti" at 4 am and shared a heartfelt post on his official "X" account, reflecting on his divine experience.



"On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all", Amit Shah's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Shah extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion".



"Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.



President Droupadi Murmu also offered her wishes on the Jagannath Rath Yatra and shared a post on her official 'X' handle. "On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. Millions of devotees attain a divine experience by having the darshan of the revered deities--Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan -- seated on the chariot. The human-like divine play of these godly forms is the specialty of the Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to Lord Shri Jagannath is that an atmosphere of peace, friendship, and affection prevails throughout the world."



During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

(With inputs from ANI)