    Jagan Reddy's party MLA destroys voting machine, Election Commission to take strict action (WATCH)

    In an unprecedented development, CCTV footage has emerged showing an MLA from the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh picking up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and hurling it to the ground at a polling station

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    The Election Commission announced that they have opened an investigation into Andhra Pradesh MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy and that they take the claims of EVM vandalism seriously. A video purportedly shows the incident involving the governing YSR Congress Party MLA on May 13. The poll authority further stated that they had given the state police access to the tapes and requested their cooperation in the probe.

    The incidence of vandalising EVMs at PS No. 202 and 7 polling stations in Macharla Assembly Constituency was captured on webcam by sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy. The Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh said in a statement that Palnadu district election authorities had given the police access to the video footage of every one of these polling places in order to help with their investigation into the vandalism event.

    The MLA's name has been listed as an accused in the probe, according to authorities. "The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the DGP to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents," stated the electoral authority.

    The Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary and leader of the opposition, Nara Lokesh, claimed that the MLA from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's party destroyed the EVMs out of fear of losing the election.

    Lokesh remarked, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only murdered his own uncle, but also the people who voted for him and, ultimately, democracy itself." Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, a YCP MLA, vandalised the EVM at the Palwai Gate polling place in the Macharla Constituency. I demand that the Election Commission take strong action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who vandalised and assaulted EVMs out of fear of losing. On June 4, the public will make a final decision on the YCP's factional politics." On May 13, Andhra Pradesh held a single-phase election for MPs and MLAs. The state experienced considerable violence following the elections.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
