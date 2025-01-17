ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride

Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji congratulated ISRO on the success of the Spadex mission, making India the fourth nation to achieve space docking. He praised ISRO's role in inspiring future generations and highlighted the successful BGS Arpit payload from Adi Chunchanagiri Math aboard POEM-4.

ISRO's SpaDeX Success: Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji celebrates National pride
Author
Girish Linganna
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Mandya (Jan. 17): The 72nd pontiff of the Adi Chunchanagiri Math, Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of its ambitious Spadex mission.

In a press release, Swamiji stated that the Spadex mission had successfully demonstrated space docking capabilities. He extended his congratulations to former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, current Chairman S. Narayanan, the exceptional scientists of ISRO, and their industry collaborators.

India becomes 4th country to achieve space docking with historic SpaDeX mission; PM Modi lauds ISRO

This historic achievement positions India as the fourth nation to achieve satellite docking capability in space. Swamiji lauded ISRO's expertise, highlighting its role in inspiring interest in space exploration among future generations.

"The Spadex mission carried payloads built by ISRO, educational institutions, and startups in the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, POEM-4. Among these payloads was the BGS Arpit payload from the Adi Chunchanagiri Math, which is already in space and functioning well. This innovative technology will support global amateur clubs. The Adi Chunchanagiri Math expresses its heartfelt gratitude to ISRO for its cooperation in making this project a success," said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

