Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers

    In light of the ongoing situation in Israel and Palestine, the Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24-hour Control Room to monitor the events and provide support.

    Israel-Palestine war: MEA sets up 24-hour control room, issues helpline numbers
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Amid the unfolding events in Israel and Palestine, the External Affairs Ministry has established a 24-hour Control Room to closely monitor the situation and extend support. The Control Room can be reached through the following contact information:

    Toll-free: 1800118797
    Phone: +91-11 23012113
    Phone: +91-11-23014104
    Phone: +91-11-23017905
    Mobile: +919968291988
    Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

    Additionally, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also instituted a 24-hour emergency helpline, accessible via the following details:

    Phone: +972-35226748
    Mobile: +972-543278392
    Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

    Furthermore, the Representative Office of India in Ramallah has put in place a 24-hour emergency helpline, with the following contact details:

    Phone (including WhatsApp): +970-592916418
    Email: rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

    Five days after a sudden attack by Palestinian militants on Israel, the death toll has surged dramatically, with thousands losing their lives. In response, Israel has launched a massive shelling campaign in Gaza and has successfully retaken Gaza border areas initially seized by Hamas militants in the Saturday assault. The assault, involving air, land, and sea bombardments, continues.

    Meanwhile, government data reveals that there are over 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, comprising caregivers for the elderly, diamond traders, IT professionals, and students. The Indian embassy in Jerusalem and the Representative Office of India in Palestine have been issuing advisories, urging Indian nationals to remain vigilant and contact their respective offices in case of emergencies, as the conflict between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel escalates into a full-fledged war.

    On Saturday, armed individuals affiliated with Hamas conducted a rampage through Israeli communities, leading to casualties and the abduction of numerous hostages. This marked the most lethal outbreak of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur War five decades ago. This escalation occurs in the context of escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the West Bank, an area under Israeli occupation where Palestinian authority holds limited self-governance. This Palestinian authority's stance is in opposition to that of Hamas, which seeks the destruction of Israel.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video snt

    WATCH: Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to Tamil Nadu from October 16 for 15 days vkp

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police rkn

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police

    Kerala: Stale food items seized from three hotels in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Stale food items seized from three hotels in Thrissur

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fans allege boundary tampering for Imam-Ul-Haq catch by Pakistan team

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react RKK

    Disha Patani shows off toned SEXY abs, netizens react

    WATCH Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video snt

    WATCH: Delhi makeup artist terrifies and amuses people on streets as 'Demon Nun' in viral prank video

    Amazon sale 2023 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20000 gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa RBA EAI

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon