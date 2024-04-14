Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Iran's attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance

    Indian Embassy advises nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, calls for de-escalation in the Middle East, and provides emergency contact numbers for registration. It said that they were monitoring the situation and are in touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

    The Embassy of India in Israel has issued an advisory for Indian nationals amid rising tension in the Middle East region. The Indian Embassy has advised Indian nationals to stay calm and follow safety protocols. It said that they were monitoring the situation and are in touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.

    Additionally, it has made available two emergency phones (+972-547520711 and +972-543278392) as well as a form link, requesting that all Indian nationals register with the Embassy. On April 12, the Indian Embassy also sent out a warning to its citizens, asking them to refrain from making needless trips.

    Meanwhile, on Sunday India called for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations. Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones on Saturday night. Global leaders then denounced Iran's actions and urged them to take a diplomatic approach.

    India's Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence, and return to the path of diplomacy."

    Iran's attack on Israel has come after the latter's defense force killed seven Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), including a top commander on April 1. Iran had vowed to retaliate for a strike on its consulate in Syria.
     

