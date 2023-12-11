Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Invent machine that can count currency faster...' V-P Dhankhar to IIT-Dhanbad students amid I-T raid (WATCH)

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar encouraged IIT Dhanbad students to invent a fast currency-counting machine during the annual convocation. This request comes in the wake of recent Income Tax raids where at least 25 counting machines had to be deployed to tally recovered crores of Rupees linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. 

    Invent machine that can count currency notes faster Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tells IIT-Dhanbad students amid I-T raid on Congress RS MP
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has urged students at IIT Dhanbad to invent a machine that can count currency notes at a fast rate. The remarks during the annual convocation of IIT Dhanbad (ISM) come at a time when Income Tax officials had to deploy at least 25 counting machines to count the crores of Rupees recovered during raids on premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu

    In a marathon effort, officials from three State Bank of India (SBI) branches in Bolangir, Titlagarh, and Sambalpur successfully completed the counting of seized cash by Sunday evening. The operation, involving over three dozen counting machines and 80 officials, saw the tallying of substantial amounts in crores.

    The Bolangir Main Branch of SBI emerged at the forefront, where at least 50 employees worked tirelessly to count an impressive Rs 305 crore. Utilizing 25 counting machines, the staff faced pressure from IT officials to conclude the operation by midnight.

    Bhagat Behera, the regional manager of SBI Bolangir, provided insights into the exhaustive process, stating that 176 bags containing denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 were transported to the Bolangir Main Branch from a liquor company's office in Sudapada locality just two days prior. Despite battling fatigue and machine breakdowns, the dedicated staff worked continuously, counting day and night, with minimal breaks. Behera highlighted that the cash counted in the last three days surpassed the annual processing volume.

    An official involved in the counting process shared the challenges encountered, explaining, "We had to keep 40 machines on standby as machines stopped working. Many currency notes were stuck together due to mildew deposits, requiring the use of dryers to separate them." Importantly, the official emphasized that there were no duplicate or Rs 2,000 currency notes involved in the seized cash.

    The urgency to conclude the counting operation was driven by IT officials, and the SBI branches in Sambalpur and Titlagarh also successfully tallied Rs 48.5 crore. The meticulous counting process shed light on the scale and complexity of the operation, showcasing the dedication of the SBI staff in managing and accounting for substantial sums of seized cash.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore AJR

    Odisha's ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at Chief Minister's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at CM's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas

    Explained DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Explained: DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 December 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 December 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Aadhaar misuse: Bengaluru businessman loses Rs 2 crore to miscreants posing as Mumbai police vkp

    Aadhaar misuse: Bengaluru businessman loses Rs 2 crore to miscreants posing as Mumbai police

    Recent Stories

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund RBA

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    Odisha ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore AJR

    Odisha's ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at Chief Minister's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at CM's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas

    In pictures: Inside Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding RKK

    In pictures: Inside Mukti Mohan, Kunal Thakur's dreamy wedding

    Explained DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Explained: DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon