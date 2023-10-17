Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order

    The government order stated that inflammatory material and false rumors transmitted through social media, messaging services, SMS services, and dongle services could pose an imminent danger to life, public and private property, and public tranquillity.

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    The Manipur government, in response to ongoing violence and unrest, has extended the ban on internet services in the northeastern state until October 21. The state government cited the need to prevent the activities of anti-social elements and maintain peace, harmony, law, and order in Manipur as the reasons for the extension.

    In a official notification released on Monday, the concerns were expressed by the DGP Manipur Police regarding incidents of violence, including confrontations between the public and security forces, mob attempts at elected officials' residences, and civil unrest at police stations.

    The government order stated that inflammatory material and false rumors transmitted through social media, messaging services, SMS services, and dongle services could pose an imminent danger to life, public and private property, and public tranquillity.

    The ban on internet services will be in place until 7:45 pm on October 21 and is intended to prevent the escalation of violence in Manipur. The state has witnessed more than 180 fatalities and several hundred injuries since the violence began on May 3, triggered by a "Tribal Solidarity March" in protest of the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

    Internet services had been banned earlier on September 26 after images of two missing students went viral, resulting in public agitation in Imphal Valley. Although the broadband ban, which had been in place since May 5, was partially lifted in mid-July, mobile internet was restored on September 23 following an announcement by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Chances of waterlogging and flash floods in the state ; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Chances of waterlogging and flash floods in the state ; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    Kerala news live October 17 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to continue in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday

    WATCH Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record snt

    WATCH: Karnataka man smashes 68 coconuts on heads in 1 minute with nanchaku to set World Record

    Recent Stories

    Keerthy Suresh turns 31: 7 Best Movies of National Award-Winning Actress RBA EAI

    Keerthy Suresh turns 31: 7 Movies of National Award-Winning Actress

    Israel Hamas War IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Israel-Hamas War: IDF blows up Hezbollah targets in Lebanon (WATCH)

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes RBA

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Kerala: Chances of waterlogging and flash floods in the state ; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Chances of waterlogging and flash floods in the state ; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Brussels gun rampage: Alleged videos of attacker claiming to be from ISIS goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon