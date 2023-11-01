Infosys ends WFH flexibility, shifts to 5 days in office for some employees

Infosys has discontinued work-from-home (WFH) for Brand 5 and 6 employees, affecting mid-level managers and entry-level staff. Lower-level employees will continue with a hybrid model, working from the office for at least ten days each month. This change aligns with the trend among Indian IT companies, like TCS and Wipro, recalling employees to physical offices. The shift has sparked debates on employee well-being and productivity.

Amidst the recent debate ignited by Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, Infosys has made a significant policy adjustment, discontinuing the work-from-home (WFH) option for specific categories of employees. This change primarily affects employees categorized under Brand 5 and 6, encompassing mid-level managers, project leaders, and entry-level staff. They have been directed to return to the office for work, effective from November 20.

While Infosys has chosen to revoke the WFH option for these employees, it's essential to highlight that lower-level employees will continue with a hybrid model that encourages working from the office for at least ten days each month. Notably, this change to work from the office for ten days each month is not universally applicable to all Infosys employees. This move is consistent with a growing trend among Indian IT companies, including TCS and Wipro, who have recently recalled their employees to physical office premises.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies, including Infosys, introduced WFH arrangements as a safety measure and a means of sustaining business operations. As the pandemic situation improved, most companies initiated a gradual return-to-office approach. However, certain companies like Infosys and TCS extended their WFH policies. This year, many companies are terminating their WFH options for employees.

TCS, a prominent IT giant with a workforce of approximately 5 lakh employees, recently communicated through email that employees should be physically present in the office five days a week. This decision effectively overturned the earlier hybrid model that mandated three office days a week. Initially, TCS aimed to bring back at least 25% of its workforce to the office by 2025, a target that has been adjusted due to the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ongoing discussions about extended working hours and the return to the office have fueled debates concerning employee well-being and productivity, making it a substantial topic of concern within the IT industry. Infosys' decision to modify its WFH culture aims to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and cooperation.

The company has not issued an official statement on the matter, and employees were allegedly notified about this change via email. The new policy is scheduled to come into effect on November 20.