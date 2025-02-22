India's Got Latent row: Govt mulls new law to regulate obscene, violent content on digital & OTT platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is reviewing media laws amid growing concerns over obscene and violent content on digital platforms, including OTT services.

Indias Got Latent row: Govt mulls new law to regulate obscene, violent content on digital & OTT platforms snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Amid the raging controversy over 'India's Got Latent', the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is reviewing existing laws related to all forms of media amid growing concerns over the misuse of freedom of expression to showcase obscene and violent content on digital platforms.

Various sections of society, including Members of Parliament and statutory bodies like the National Commission for Women, have raised concerns over such content. The matter has also been discussed in several High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The Ministry says it has taken note of these developments and is in process of examining current statutory provisions and need for a new legal framework.

While certain legal provisions exist to regulate media content, there is an increasing demand for stricter and more effective regulations. In response, the ministry is examining the current legal framework and assessing the need for a new law to address these concerns. A detailed note in this regard will be submitted for the perusal of the committee after due deliberations.

'India's Got Latent' became embroiled in controversy following a guest appearance by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Allahbadia made an inappropriate comment to a contestant, asking, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint being filed against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the organizers of the show.

Earlier on February 20, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on adherence to Indian laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

In a letter to the Online Curated Content Publishers and Self-Regulatory Bodies on the platform, the IT Ministry said, "It is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021, while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics. Further, self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms are requested to take appropriate proactive action for violation of the Code of Ethics by the platforms."

"This Ministry has received references from Hon'ble Members of Parliament, representations from statutory organisations, and public grievances regarding the alleged spread of obscene pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online content (OTT platforms) and social media," the letter further reads.

The letter further said that it is stated that Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, inter alia, provide for a Code of Ethics for OTT platforms and a three-level institutional mechanism for redressal of grievances relating to violation of the Code of Ethics.

"The Code of Ethics, inter alia, requires OTT platforms not to transmit any content that is prohibited by law, undertake age-based classification of content based on general guidelines provided in the Schedule to the Rules, implement an access control mechanism for 'A'-rated content to restrict access to such content by a child, and also exercise due caution and discretion," it added.

"Further, the rules provide that the bell-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms shall oversee and ensure the alignment and adherence by the OTT platforms to the Code of Ethics," the letter further reads.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ddr

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

'Uncomfortable to sit...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams Air India over broken seat and poor service anr

'Uncomfortable to sit...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan slams Air India over broken seat; airline apologises

IIT Kanpur exam question on Arvind Kejriwal's election loss and 'Mann Ki Baat' goes viral ddr

IIT Kanpur exam question on Kejriwal's election loss and 'Mann Ki Baat' goes viral

Bengaluru gangrape in koramangala hotel terrace: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; more details emerge anr

Bengaluru gangrape: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; More shocking details emerge

Recent Stories

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ddr

Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's love slayed in black snt

Georgina Rodriguez: 10 times Ronaldo's lady love slayed in black| PICS

Recent Videos

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Video Icon
Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Video Icon
KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon